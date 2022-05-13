Declining trends of press freedom in Bangladesh

Free and independent press is treated as the core institution for any country empowering people to access honest and fact-based information and to accelerate accountability of government agencies. But press freedom has been on a downward trend across the world including Bangladesh over the past decade.

Though press freedom is a fundamental right in most parts of the world, nearly half of the world population is devoid of the free press known as the fourth estate of a government. Lack of press freedom hinders civil liberties and socio-economic plus political rights of people in a civilized state.

The 19th century is said to have been guided by novels and the 20th century by movies, but the 21st century is heavily guided by the media. In the meantime, bad governance navigates secrecy to indulge corruption and maladministration whereas good governance blooms in the culture of openness amid people’s participation.