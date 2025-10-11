Political literacy is an essential attribute for today’s young people

We live in an intensely globalized world. Young people are growing up with social media and the internet. They’re exposed to news of global events and changing power dynamics. It’s impacting their lives more than ever before.

Recognising this, the International Baccalaureate (IB) – a leading global curriculum – had introduced Global Politics as a subject to its Diploma Programme (DP). I have had the privilege of teaching this course at the International School Dhaka (ISD) to a young bunch – students aged 16 to 19. It allows students to get under the skin of the world they live in; and guiding them through this journey has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career.