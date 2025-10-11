Opinion
Political literacy is an essential attribute for today’s young people
We live in an intensely globalized world. Young people are growing up with social media and the internet. They’re exposed to news of global events and changing power dynamics. It’s impacting their lives more than ever before.
Recognising this, the International Baccalaureate (IB) – a leading global curriculum – had introduced Global Politics as a subject to its Diploma Programme (DP). I have had the privilege of teaching this course at the International School Dhaka (ISD) to a young bunch – students aged 16 to 19. It allows students to get under the skin of the world they live in; and guiding them through this journey has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career.
In my classroom, we focus on subjects such as power, rights, justice, peace and conflict. These are theoretical concepts, but they are very real problems that shape the way our world works. What is so fascinating is that it involves contemporary case studies. We talk about events over the last two decades, spanning our students' lifetimes, to make the course relevant.
We take care not to let anyone region dominate the curriculum and strive to include political themes on all continents. Students learn about the balance of power in Asia, human rights concerns in Africa, peace negotiation in Latin America, the conflict in Ukraine, and so on. This way, they see how all global issues are interconnected and think about the bigger picture.
It’s not a compulsory IB subject, but more students choose to study Global Politics every year. Both parents and students understand the importance of learning about what our evolving world demands.
In IB, Global Politics comes in two levels: Standard Level (SL) and Higher Level (HL). Students in SL sit for two papers, whereas students in HL sit for an additional third paper. Students of both levels receive comprehensive exposure to political ideas, while a third paper helps HL students to delve deeper into theories and controversies.
The most satisfying aspect of teaching this subject is watching my students learn to express themselves articulately. The subject requires students to debate, write essays and make presentations. They learn to think for themselves, while demonstrating empathy, to embrace other points of view and develop improved, more coherent arguments. Most importantly, they learn to back these up with facts. The skills they gain from this subject, indirectly or directly, benefit them through their lifetime. They may become lawyers, historians, or politicians, or follow a completely different profession.
At our school, we emphasize the importance of hands-on learning. We have Model United Nations (MUNs) and crisis game simulations where our students develop diplomacy and negotiation techniques. Not only does it prepare them for exams, but it also builds confidence and makes them ready for the challenging world outside.
Ultimately, Global Politics is more than just theories. It owns the world. With the global issues affecting everyone today, turning students into active and responsible citizens seems more important than ever.
* Alan Marc Jeffery, Global Politics Teacher