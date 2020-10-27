Friends and foes of humanity: On which side is Donald Trump?

When the world is passing though a critical time caused by the pandemic and developing countries need all kinds of help, Donald Trump withdrew American membership from the World Health Organization with the accusation that the organisation was doing everything in the favour of China although no independent organisation found any proof in support of his accusation. Donald Trump has been continuously accusing China of creating the coronavirus in laboratories and spreading it to the rest of the world. Again, no independent organisation found any proof for his claim.

The slogan 'putting America first' seems to sound good for America but there are caveats. At least on paper the US believes in free market economy and therefore cannot impose taxes on imports from China or any other country, but it does. Moreover, if American products can enter the markets of developing countries, labour from the developing countries should be able to enter the US market without any barriers but that didn't happen. The US is a country which gives prescription to other countries, 'teaches' others democracy, mediates between countries when they are at loggerheads. As long as America continues to do that, 'putting America first' is unjust, discriminatory and unfair.

Exercising the power of executive orders is clearly not a democratic practice. Everything should be discussed elaborately in both of the houses, and then passing them from the Senate is the democratic norm. But Donald Trump does not care to follow the democratic practice. He has exercised the power many times since he took the office. Just 3 days after taking the office he withdrew America from the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact, which was signed by President Obama.

Recently, following the death of Ruth Ginsburg the position of a judge in the Supreme Court became empty. When the next election is so close, the President should not appoint a new judge. The job should be done by the newly elected president. But Donald Trump already appointed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, who cherishes strong Christian values in the matter of abortion, health care, gay and transgender rights and other issues. It means her appointment is going to usher in a new era of socially conservative jurisprudence.

Because of Trump's undemocratic practices, as of 25 May this year, 415 officials at Trump administration either were sacked or resigned so far, which is a record in American history. Very recently, Olivia Troye who worked as an aide to the COVID-19 task force resigned. She criticised Trump’s handling of the pandemic, saying, “If the president had taken this virus seriously, or if he had actually made an effort to tell how serious it was, he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives.”

Quite a number of times President Donald Trump has made remarks which shows his anti-Muslim bigotry and Islamophobia. It means he is completely devoid of modern values. He does not know that he can criticise a religion but cannot denounce the people belonging to it. He doesn't know that everybody belonging to Islam, doesn't support Al-Qaida or ISIS or the concept of Islamic Caliphate. Generalisation of a community is an ancient culture. Donald Trump also made derogatory remarks about women, making him unfit to represent people in the modern society.