My return as a working mother: Bridge between two identities

Becoming a mother is often described as a transformation, but for me, it felt more like a quiet collision between two versions of myself.

Before motherhood, life was fast, loud, and full. I was constantly moving, meeting people, chasing ideas, building stories. My ambition felt unfiltered, and my sense of purpose came from being in the middle of everything. Stillness was unfamiliar.

Initially, I thought pregnancy might slow that world down. The first trimester brought intense nausea, yet I continued working right up until the last week before delivery. Throughout, I was supported by a workplace culture that allowed flexibility, work-from-home options, and slower days when needed, making it possible to stay connected to work without stepping away from it.

Yet within me, there was a strange sense of FOMO, not of events, but of purpose. I kept going while quietly questioning how I would return, whether I would return the same, and what life might look like if I didn’t.

Then motherhood arrived. And it didn’t feel like a dramatic moment, it felt surreal. I knew I had become a mother, but I couldn’t fully say it out loud to myself. Instead, I felt an identity shift I couldn’t name. Some days, it felt like a possible post-partum emotional fog, repeating cycles of feeding, sleeping, cleaning, and starting again. The world I once thrived in felt far away.