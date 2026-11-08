Have a degree but no job? Don’t lose hope

People's anxieties about new technology are nothing new. Around 2,500 years ago, the Greek philosopher Socrates, as recorded in Plato's writings, expressed concern that if people began writing everything down, they would stop exercising their memory. After all, they would no longer need to remember things themselves. The irony is that we still know about Socrates' concern today precisely because Plato wrote it down.

Let me give another example. In the 1990s, when everyone used landlines, we knew the phone numbers of many people by heart. After mobile phones arrived, many of us can no longer even remember the phone numbers of our own family members. But does that mean our ability to remember has declined?

Or consider GPS. In the past, finding your way around an unfamiliar city meant consulting a map or asking passers-by for directions. Now we simply follow the instructions on our phones to reach our destinations. Some research has also suggested that excessive use of GPS may weaken our ability to navigate independently.

In other words, technology makes our lives easier, but in return, we may practise certain skills less. Does that mean we have stopped writing, using mobile phones or relying on GPS? No. Instead, our habits and ways of working have changed alongside technology. We need to look at AI in the same way. We should not be afraid simply because machines are taking over some human tasks. We also need to consider how technology is enabling people to do things they could not do before, or that once took them much longer.

A 2025 analysis by the International Labour Organisation says that nearly one in four jobs worldwide could be transformed by AI. In most cases, however, jobs are more likely to change in nature than disappear altogether. But simply saying that the nature of work will change is hardly reassuring. What guarantees that everyone will have equal access to the new opportunities? Those who get the chance to learn new technologies will move ahead. Others may fall further behind. So rather than denying the change, we need to prepare for it.