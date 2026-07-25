Does former President Shahabuddin enjoy immunity after leaving office?

According to Article 51 (1) of the Constitution, "The President shall not be answerable to any court for the exercise of the powers and for the performance of the duties of his office or for any act done or purported to be done in exercise of those powers and duties; however, this clause shall not apply to the bringing of charges under Article 52 of the Constitution. "

Article 51 (2) states, "No criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President of the Republic during his term of office, nor shall any process for his arrest or imprisonment be issued from any court during that term."

Experts say this constitutional protection is valid during the President's term in office. The protection does not remain post-removal or resignation from office, primarily safeguarding actions undertaken while serving as President. This protection is not considered after the assumption or relinquishment of the presidency.

According to Article 51 (3) of the Constitution, "No civil proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted against the President in any court during his term of office for anything done or omitted to be done by him in his personal capacity, whether before or after he entered the office of President unless at least two months' notice in writing has been delivered to him, stating the cause of action, the name, description and place of residence of the plaintiff and the relief which the plaintiff claims."

Analysts refer to the example of former military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad, who was ousted in a mass uprising and had to serve jail-term and was convicted in corruption cases after his resignation.

Following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on 5 August 2024, many who led the student-people's mass uprising opposed the formation of an interim government under Md. Shahabuddin. Even during the interim government period, different organisations protested, demanding Shahabuddin’s resignation.