Growing into their shoes

It could be triggered by something as small as a greying strand of hair, a slowing step or your father straining his eyes to read the newspaper, and suddenly you are left with the terrible realisation that your parents are growing old.

The ever so subtle changes like a new line on the face, the memory slips or them requiring your assistance hit you hard when you were least expecting it. You might try to shrug it off thinking “it's nothing” or “they are fine” but, the denial is followed by quiet acceptance of treality.

Then, it dawns on you how the years have flown by and your parents who you thought would always remain the same are not that invincible self anymore. They now struggle to carry out those simple tasks you have seen them complete a million times without breaking a sweat.