Syed Abul Maksud: Raconteur of Bangalee’s behaviour at micro level

A few days ago several of my colleagues and I were returning home by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw after our scheduled office time at night. It was around 11:30 pm. Any regular commuter on Dhaka roads knows this is not a peak hour for traffic, but not lean time either. This is such a time when drivers of public transports in Dhaka try to showcase their skill in speed after driving the vehicle rather slowly the whole day.

At such a time, our auto-rickshaw driver was also not immune to the temptation. He showed his talent as sped past the Aarong Intersection at the western end of wide Manik Mia Avenue disobeying the traffic light. Awed, I just asked, “Bhai, what have you done! There was a red light there. You should have waited for the light to turn green.” The driver, however, in a rather casual tone answered, “Bhai, there is no traffic rule after 11:00 pm.”

Listening to his response to my worries, I thought about reporting this to the supervisor of our office’s transport department. Maybe this could be a solution for one driver but what could be the remedy of this startling collective idea of transport drivers that “There is no traffic rule after 11:00 pm.”