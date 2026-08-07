A capable state, an effective foreign policy

A country's internal realities shape its external posture just as changes in the international system compel governments to rethink national policy. Over the past few years, both dynamics have unfolded simultaneously. Bangladesh's foreign policy has reached a critical juncture where, alongside lessons from the past, a new perspective is essential to address the challenges of the future.

The global order is undergoing a long-term realignment. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the fragility of the global economy. The war in Ukraine elevated the importance of energy, food, and supply chain security. Strategic competition between the United States and China has reshaped international trade, technology, investment, and security cooperation. Today, economics and geopolitics influence one another more profoundly than ever before.

Bangladesh has not been immune to these changes. Development cooperation, trade, foreign investment, climate finance, migration, and regional connectivity have all become increasingly strategic. As a result, foreign policy is no longer merely about maintaining political relations; it has become a key instrument for driving economic transformation, strengthening technological capabilities, integrating into global supply chains, and enhancing the country's competitiveness.

Domestic realities have also evolved. Alongside political change, Bangladesh's economy has entered a new phase. Preparations for graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status, greater competition in global markets, the need to boost productivity, and the imperative of attracting investment have all raised new policy questions. The answers lie not only in domestic economic policy but also in foreign policy.

In this context, Bangladesh's most important objective is not the depth of its relationship with any single country. Rather, it is to build partnerships with a range of countries that support long-term development while preserving the country's freedom of decision-making. Today, the success of international relations is measured less by joint statements or the number of high-level visits than by the extent to which those relationships strengthen the economy, technology base, human capital, and institutional capacity.

Bangladesh's principal challenge, therefore, is not to deepen ties with any one power but to build a capable state that can safeguard national interests in a changing international environment while turning new opportunities into tangible gains.