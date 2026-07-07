Prime Minister’s China visit gives message of ‘strategic autonomy’

Nearly four months after assuming office, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman undertook a visit to China via Malaysia. This marked his maiden state visit. Although the itinerary spanned two nations, given the current global geopolitical landscape, public attention was overwhelmingly focused on his meeting with President Xi Jinping. In particular, Bangladesh’s large neighbour, India, kept a close watch on this visit.

Whether globally or regionally, the historical backdrop of Sino-Indian relations in the subcontinent’s geopolitics, alongside India’s perspective on China’s strategic ties with neighbouring countries, is bound to exert influence. Far from being a mere influence, it remains a critical subject of deliberation among India’s geopolitical and military analysts. This reality was clearly reflected across various discussions surrounding the prime minister’s maiden China visit.

The reason for highlighting these aspects is that the somewhat disproportionate relationship between Bangladesh and India, which developed over a long period—specifically during Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year tenure—is undergoing a noticeable shift in the current context.