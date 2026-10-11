Minor constitutional reforms will not change the structure of the state

Ali Riaz: The expectation of state reform still exists. If you speak with ordinary people, they do not want to return to the old system. While they might not be able to specifically outline the constitutional articles, they understand that if the system remains as it was, no new outcomes can be hoped for. The framework for expecting state reforms has been established. People now realise that changes need to focus on the constitution and the independence of state institutions.

However, I feel the progress towards implementing these reforms is not happening as needed. There is an attempt to find alternative paths. Minor amendments will not change the state structure without major reforms. Without changing the state structure, you cannot achieve democratic transition.