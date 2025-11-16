Economic and security risks of the Rooppur project are increasing

Md Shafiqul Islam: The government is saying that experimental electricity generation will begin from the first unit of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in December. But in reality, this is not the start of electricity generation—it is only the process of loading fuel into the reactor. This is just an important step in generating electricity. After that, a long period of testing will begin—such as checking the reactor’s criticality, system integration, and safety verification. Without completing these tests, electricity cannot be supplied from the reactor. Usually, it takes at least a year after fuel loading to begin stable electricity production.

Considering the current state and level of preparation, completing all installations, tests, and commissioning and supplying electricity to the national grid from Rooppur’s first unit at full capacity may take more than another year.

Recently, a fire at the cargo village of Shahjalal International Airport damaged some equipment brought for Rooppur, leading the Russian contractor to declare force majeure. This clearly indicates that if alternative supplies are not arranged quickly, the project’s progress will be affected.

Considering all aspects, the idea of “launching in December” should not be viewed as a political or promotional promise but rather as a statement grounded in the technical realities of the project’s current progress.