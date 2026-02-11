Jamaat has moved away from its traditional position

Waresul Karim: This may sound unconventional; but the reality is that in this year’s manifesto, Jamaat has moved significantly away from its traditional position on the issue of discrimination. I say this because Jamaat, like other Islamist parties, has traditionally not been sensitive to issues of discrimination, including gender equality.

For example, in the manifesto, Jamaat has given special attention to women and the unemployed. It proposes free education for girls from primary level to graduation. It has proposed establishing the world’s largest university by combining three women’s colleges. It has promised free primary healthcare services during maternity. At the same time, it has pledged to ensure free healthcare for senior citizens above the age of 60 and children below the age of five.

To reduce unemployment, it has proposed restructuring the National University framework. It has proposed transforming old university colleges into independent universities. This would make it possible to improve laboratories, libraries, and infrastructure with relatively low investment and thereby enhance the quality of education. This would help reduce educational disparities between Dhaka and other parts of the country.