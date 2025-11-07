The new govt must strengthen democratic values like press freedom and fair elections

In the context of Bangladesh, we need to understand that security and working conditions are not just a local issue; they are a global concern. Issues like fire safety, security standards, and proper working spaces add costs to production. But we want these costs to be reflected globally.

In Europe, we call for a regulation that ensures that imported goods meet the same production standards. We support Bangladesh in its efforts, but we don’t want to leave them alone. When brands hire companies here to produce their goods, they should be required to follow both European laws and import standards. This is why we advocate for due diligence and reporting systems, so that companies take responsibility for improving working conditions and don’t settle for the lowest standards.