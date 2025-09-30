Journalism is the voice of the people, not the mouthpiece of power centers

Prothom Alo :

Over the past two decades, the main existence of news destinations has shifted from television and print to digital platforms. YouTube, online news portals, and even TikTok have become primary sources for younger audiences. From your experience, how has this transformation affected the quality of journalism and public trust in the media?

Montaser Marai: I want to answer the question from my own experience. Of course, like all the big news outlets, including Al Jazeera, we face this challenge. Al Jazeera brought something new for my generation, and even for the older generation. It was very strong in challenging the authorities, dictators, and in bringing opposition voices for the first time. In the Arab region, we saw something we never heard from the authorities themselves: for the first time, we saw opposition figures talking about their country. They couldn’t speak; they were not allowed to speak in any local media, but they found this opportunity on Al Jazeera.

Now, coming to the digital era, it’s challenging because Al Jazeera doesn’t know how to position itself in the future. Why? Because, the digital landscape is very fragmented. We used to have one TV channel addressing all Arab audiences at one prime time. For example, we could talk about Palestine as the first headline, and everybody from the east to the west would be watching the same show.

But now, the audience is split. We have dozens of platforms. People are starting to look for more local outlets, and local platforms such as radio, online radio, digital media, podcasts, etc., are flourishing. So, we are facing the challenge of how to talk to this fragmented audience, how to set priorities, and how to position ourselves in the future.

Al Jazeera, as a satellite TV channel, is a big body and doesn’t have the flexibility to move fast like the younger generation, who jump from one device to another, from one platform to another—today on Facebook, tomorrow on TikTok. We constantly see digital migration. The main challenge is how we keep pace with this audience. Competition is also a factor because now, you don’t need a lot of money to establish a satellite TV channel; you just need a few dollars to start your own news platform from home or even from a rooftop.

But the question is: what we are doing on digital platforms—can it really be called “journalism”? To match audience demand—short, fast, visual—we often sacrifice depth and values. We don’t always ask the core question: “Is journalism serving the public interest?” Too often, younger colleagues act more as influencers or activists than journalists.