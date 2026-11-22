Catherine Russell: Over the past five decades, Bangladesh has made significant progress in reducing child mortality and improving children's access to education. But this cannot be considered complete success when millions of children are still being left out of these gains. During my visit to Korail, I saw how growing up without parental care and protection can affect a child's life. A significant number of children in Bangladesh live on the streets without parental protection. Many of them are forced into child labour.

According to the 2025 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), conducted with support from UNICEF, the rate of child labour, which stood at 6.8 per cent in 2019, rose to 9.2 per cent in 2025. In my view, Bangladesh's foremost priority over the next five years should be to ensure that the benefits of progress reach even the most disadvantaged children. Children must be protected from violence, exploitation, and child marriage. They must be kept in school, and their access to essential healthcare must be ensured.

I welcome the government's plan to invest 5 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) each in the education and health sectors. However, these resources must reach the children and communities that need them most. During my visit, I saw that Bangladesh has enormous potential. Over the next five years, the country's success will be measured by how far economic growth translates into lasting improvements in the lives of its most vulnerable children.