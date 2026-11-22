We observed Child Rights Week and International Day of the Girl Child in October. How would you assess the overall situation of children's rights in Bangladesh? In which areas has the country made progress, and which children are still being left behind?
Catherine Russell: Bangladesh has made considerable progress in improving the lives of children. However, despite this progress, some major challenges remain. Bangladesh is among the countries in Asia with the highest rates of child marriage. What is particularly concerning is that not all children in Bangladesh are benefiting equally from the country's progress. Girls at risk of child marriage and violence, children with disabilities, children from poor families, street children, and those living in remote and climate-vulnerable areas need additional support and attention. The same applies to Rohingya refugee children.
The remarkable resilience of children and young people in Bangladesh gives me hope. The adolescent girls I met in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar told me that they would not give up dreaming about their future. Like all other children, they need opportunities to access education, healthcare, and protection.
Bangladesh has made progress in reducing child mortality and increasing children's school enrolment. However, millions of children still live or work on the streets. What should be the country's top priority for children over the next five years?
Catherine Russell: Over the past five decades, Bangladesh has made significant progress in reducing child mortality and improving children's access to education. But this cannot be considered complete success when millions of children are still being left out of these gains. During my visit to Korail, I saw how growing up without parental care and protection can affect a child's life. A significant number of children in Bangladesh live on the streets without parental protection. Many of them are forced into child labour.
According to the 2025 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), conducted with support from UNICEF, the rate of child labour, which stood at 6.8 per cent in 2019, rose to 9.2 per cent in 2025. In my view, Bangladesh's foremost priority over the next five years should be to ensure that the benefits of progress reach even the most disadvantaged children. Children must be protected from violence, exploitation, and child marriage. They must be kept in school, and their access to essential healthcare must be ensured.
I welcome the government's plan to invest 5 per cent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) each in the education and health sectors. However, these resources must reach the children and communities that need them most. During my visit, I saw that Bangladesh has enormous potential. Over the next five years, the country's success will be measured by how far economic growth translates into lasting improvements in the lives of its most vulnerable children.
According to the 2025 MICS report, 56 per cent of girls in Bangladesh are married before reaching the age of 18. Despite the existence of laws prohibiting child marriage, the practice continues. Why has the law failed to bring about sufficient change in the real-life context?
Catherine Russell: During my visit to Korail, I met a 14-year-old girl whose child marriage had been prevented through the intervention of a child protection centre run by UNICEF in support of the Bangladesh government. She told me that she had fought to fulfil her dreams. She wants to become a pilot.
Bangladesh has the highest rate of child marriage in South Asia. It is also among the 10 countries with the highest rates of child marriage in the world. This situation underscores the need for legal reform. UNICEF is working to amend the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017 by removing the provision that allows marriage before the age of 18 under certain circumstances (Section 19, Special Provision).
If Bangladesh is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ending child marriage by 2030, it must act swiftly to bring about meaningful and effective change.
Around 17 million children are living in multidimensional poverty. Many more children belong to families that could fall into poverty following even a minor setback. These challenges remind us that success cannot be measured solely by the number of children we have reached
UNICEF has been working to end child marriage in Bangladesh for several decades. What lessons has the organisation learned about which initiatives have not worked, and what changes are now needed?
Catherine Russell: One lesson is clear: laws alone cannot transform girls' lives unless they are effectively enforced and accompanied by practical action at the grassroots level. It is also essential to increase the number and strengthen the capacity of social service workers so that those most at risk receive the support they need.
We must also address issues such as access to quality education and skills development, healthcare, and protection from gender-based violence. These barriers need to be overcome through coordinated initiatives and policy reforms.
UNICEF has been working in Bangladesh for several decades. In your opinion, in which areas has the organisation succeeded, and where do gaps remain?
Catherine Russell: UNICEF can take pride in the work we have accomplished over the past five decades in partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and other partners. Child mortality has declined. Poverty and deprivation have decreased. Millions of children now have access to better healthcare and nutrition services. Immunisation programmes have expanded significantly. Access to safe water and sanitation has improved considerably. The number of children attending school has also increased. UNICEF has contributed to these achievements by strengthening national systems and helping deliver essential services.
However, the benefits of this progress have yet to reach every child. Around 17 million children are living in multidimensional poverty. Many more children belong to families that could fall into poverty following even a minor setback. These challenges remind us that success cannot be measured solely by the number of children we have reached. We must also consider whether we are bringing about lasting improvements in their lives. More work is needed to address the root causes of deprivation, including poverty, harmful social practices, unequal access to services, and inadequate investment in children.
Programmes, policies, and budgets must be guided by evidence of what works. Through consultations with children and young people, the Child Rights Manifesto was developed with UNICEF's support. Twelve political parties have endorsed it. This has helped bring children's priorities into the national discourse and build a collective commitment to advancing them.
What is your principal recommendation to the Government of Bangladesh for strengthening children's rights and ensuring that no child is left behind?
Catherine Russell: As I also said during my discussion with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, my central message to the new government is that children must be placed at the heart of Bangladesh's national development plans, and political commitments must be translated into concrete action.
First, adolescent girls must be protected, and opportunities must be created for them to realise their full potential. Strong measures are needed to ensure that girls can continue their education, remain protected from all forms of violence and child marriage, and have access to essential healthcare. It is crucial to remove the special provision from the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2017.
Second, investment in education and health must be increased. Allocated funds must be released on time and used effectively and equitably so that children in disadvantaged areas can also benefit.
Third, educational and skills-development opportunities must be expanded for both Rohingya and host-community children. By providing shelter to more than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees, Bangladesh has demonstrated extraordinary generosity. However, more than 150,000 Rohingya children are still out of school. We encourage the government to expand access to safe learning spaces and skills-development opportunities for children from both the Rohingya and host communities.
Thank you for your time.
Catherine Russell: Thank you, too.