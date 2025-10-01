Violence against Hindus not increased, crime under control: Chief Adviser

Muhammad Yunus: We just met before I came because there’s a big puja coming up, Durga puja. So, I met them.

My message to them always when I meet them as a community as a community group of community leaders that don’t go back and say I’m a Hindu so protect me. Always say I’m a citizen of this country. I’m entitled to all the protection state is supposed to give it to me. So, then you have a bigger coverage. All the people who are deprived of the rightful treatment from the state will be with you. Don’t isolate yourself. We belong to the same community, same people of this country. So, demand your rightful obligation of the state that you have to be kept safe.