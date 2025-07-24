A real leader is one who perceives everyone's sufferings

Prothom Alo

Matiur Rahman: Today we have come to our studio to speak with Sharmin Ahmad, the eldest daughter of Tajuddin Ahmad, the prime minister of the independent Bangladesh government during the Liberation War. Sharmin Ahmed is also known as Ripi. Her mother Zohra Tajuddin was the vice president of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad. I had close connect to Zohra Tajuddin since the end of the seventies and this bond remained for life. I recall interviewing Zohra Tajuddin in November 1993. It was a long interview, published across three days in Bhorer Kagoj. It had created quite a stir at the time. I had met Tajuddin Ahmed three times when he had been the finance minister.

Tajuddin Ahmad is coming more and more into the forefront of Bangladesh's political discourse and in the media too. We published a book from Prothoma -- 'Tajuddin Namey Ekjon Prodhan Montri Chhilen' (There was a prime minister called Tajuddin Ahmed). In the meantime, it seemed that we had been forgetting that he had been the prime minister of Bangladesh at one of its most difficult times. Now I will talk with Sharmin Ahmad about Tajuddin Ahmad as a father, as a leader and most importantly as a human being.

In these new times and new circumstances, we would like to talk to you about Tajuddin Ahmad, his life, his education, his role as a father, as a leader, and as a person. We know that Tajuddin Ahmad was quite brilliant from childhood. In the matric examination, he ranked 12th among all students in what was then East Pakistan. Later, he sat for his intermediate exams from college and, if I’m not mistaken, placed fourth in the Dhaka Division. Though he studied economics at Dhaka University, he couldn’t complete his master’s degree. Later, while in jail, he passed the law examination. He was a politically conscious activist. He engaged in various activities at the time. He also kept a regular diary. This process of a leader taking shape, his studies at school, college, and university, his diary writing, his involvement in different activities—how do you view your father through all of this?