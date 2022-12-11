Politicians unable to show maturity

As of now, BNP has been termed as the main opposition on the streets. However, in reality that was not the case. However, their recent activities indicate that the party is prioritising the activities on the street. Every movement has several strategies. The movement in the parliament is quite different from the movement on the streets. Another strategy of a political movement could be cutting off ties with all sorts of agencies to make it clear that those agencies are not working properly. It is quite dangerous for democracy. However, I personally believe that our misery will continue unless different state owned organisations, be it the election commission or any other government organisation, gain their own power and take a stand against injustice. The resignation of the seven BNP lawmakers is just a symbolic protest. It doesn’t carry anything else other than that. However, the politicians take the final decisions in the end. My experience says the decisions made by the politicians prove right in one way or another.