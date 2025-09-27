'We are focusing on improved service, security, and sustainable investment'

How did Chuti Resort start?
Muhammad Tariq Mahmud: With the initiative of several officials from Grameenphone, the housing company FNF Properties Limited was established. From there, in 2012, we started FNF Resort in Joydebpur, which is now known as Chhuti Resort Gazipur.
Why did you start with a resort?
Muhammad Tariq Mahmud: Our goal was to provide an opportunity for people to spend a relaxing time with their families in nature outside the city. We believe that through a quality resort, we are not just doing business, but representing the country. With that thought, we entered the tourism business.
Later you built more resorts?
Muhammad Tariq Mahmud: Currently, we have three resorts operational. Besides Gazipur, there's Chuti Resort Purbachal near the capital at 300 feet Purbachal and Chuti Resort Cox's Bazar on the Marine Drive. The latter is a five-star resort under construction.
Resorts are now being built here and there, and people are also going...
Muhammad Tariq Mahmud: In the last 10 years, the demand in the tourism sector has increased many times over. However, maintaining consistency in quality and service is very important. In the beginning, people used to come only to visit, but now they want safety, security, and quality. From this experience, we have always been focusing on improved service, safety, and sustainable investment.
Travellers complain that the cost is high at the country's resorts.
Muhammad Tariq Mahmud: It still costs a lot to build a sustainable hotel and resort sector in the country-electricity, taxes, import-dependent equipment, skilled manpower, training, everything is more expensive. In neighbouring countries, the tourism sector receives government subsidies and various incentives, so their service prices are comparatively lower. We believe that if government cooperation increases, it will be possible to reduce prices.
You are offering an opportunity for shared ownership at the Cox's Bazar resort; would you explain the matter?
Muhammad Tariq Mahmud: Yes, we are one of the first resorts in the country to have launched a shared ownership model. Through this, the buyer purchases a specific share and receives lifelong ownership-annual dividends, free or discounted stay benefits at the resort, and the freedom to resell the share. This is basically a combination of lifestyle and investment. On one hand, it's an opportunity for one's own travel; on the other, it's a passive income.
Complaints arise about not receiving shares after investing in hotels and resorts. How are you providing assurance?
Muhammad Tariq Mahmud: We provide each share through a 'Saf Kobla' registration, which is a legal document. As a result, the investor's legal ownership is ensured. Additionally, we have audited financial reports and an annual shareholders'' meeting where all information is disclosed publicly.