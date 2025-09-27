'We are focusing on improved service, security, and sustainable investment'

Muhammad Tariq Mahmud: Yes, we are one of the first resorts in the country to have launched a shared ownership model. Through this, the buyer purchases a specific share and receives lifelong ownership-annual dividends, free or discounted stay benefits at the resort, and the freedom to resell the share. This is basically a combination of lifestyle and investment. On one hand, it's an opportunity for one's own travel; on the other, it's a passive income.