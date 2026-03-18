‘It felt like prison within a prison’

Anis Alamgir: At the DB office, I was made to sit for several hours. As there was no formal lawsuit against me, they were waiting for instructions. Around 1:00 am, a trumped up case was presented. I told the DB chief that the allegations against me seemed to serve the interim government. They had heard everything but were confused about what to do. Later, however, the contrived case was used to formally arrest me.

I was then taken to a secluded room. It was dark and infested with mosquitoes; apparently, no mosquito control had ever been applied there. Next to it was an open drain. The smell and the mosquitoes made it impossible to sleep for almost 24 hours. The following evening, I was taken to court.

Afterwards, they moved me to another room in the DB office, while another detainee took my previous spot. A five-day remand order was obtained. Altogether, I spent seven days there. After remand, I was sent to Keraniganj Prison. My lawyer had requested a division and the order was issued in favour of that. But this was ignored. I was placed in what they call “import”, the observation ward for new inmates.

The following morning they roughly transferred me to Kashimpur Prison. There, I was held in a section that felt like yet another “import.” Hundreds of people shared a single room. Later, I was moved to a building called Madhumati, which housed many Awami League leaders. It was effectively a prison within a prison, entirely occupied by Awami League workers, most without official positions.