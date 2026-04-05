Reasons for skepticism about reforms stem from past experience

Prothom Alo :

You must have noticed the government's decisions regarding the ordinances promulgated during the interim government's tenure. Although many ordinances have been accepted by the government, certain important ordinances have been annulled or the decision has been made not to accept them immediately. As a former law advisor who played a crucial role in formulating these laws, what is your reaction?

Asif Nazrul: Of course, there is some disappointment or concern regarding this matter; however, I do not want to look at it unilaterally. There are also positive aspects—I’ll mention those first. The special committee of parliament has decided to accept some laws unchanged, among which there are several important ones. As examples, the ordinances related to civil and criminal procedures, legal aid, cybersecurity, or personal data protection will genuinely increase opportunities for establishing citizens' safety and rights.

Moreover, certain laws related to July, like the establishment of the July Museum, the formation of the Martyrs and fighters' Families Welfare Foundation, and indemnity provisions—these have been retained. These are not just laws but recognition of historical achievements and sacrifices. Environmental laws have also been kept unchanged, which is commendable.

However, the problem is that these positive laws are not enough. In the context of the sacrifice, the loss of life, and the mass uprisings through which change began in 2024, deeper and structural reforms were expected. Those are not being done at present. The government says some laws will be brought back after amendment. But from past experience, we know that these often remain mere promises. Hence, there is no complete peace of mind.