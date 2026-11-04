Building local AI infrastructures is necessary

Rehan Asif Asad: Our GDP-to-tax ratio is among the lowest in the world, at 6.5 per cent. This is a major concern. A country's GDP-to-tax ratio should be at least 12 per cent. We are trying to reduce taxes in such a way that revenue increases in the long run.

For example, the duty on mobile phone manufacturing was previously 26–28 per cent. We have reduced it to a maximum of 2.5 per cent. Although revenue declined initially, production by companies such as Samsung, Symphony, Vivo, Oppo, Tecno and Walton has increased over the past three months.

Apart from iPhones, nearly 90 per cent of the country's demand for mobile phones is now being met by domestically manufactured handsets. This is saving foreign currency. We are also working towards starting exports within the next six months.

In response to the demands of mobile operators, SIM tax has also been reduced. Teletalk and Banglalink have lowered SIM prices in their new packages. We have also discussed the matter with other operators. The government has kept its promise; now we need to ensure how much benefit the operators are passing on to customers.

The ministry cannot directly determine service prices; that falls under the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). We have spoken with the BTRC chairman and the operators. We will monitor whether customers are receiving the actual benefits of the tax reduction.