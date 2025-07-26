He wanted to make the aspirations for independence come true

Sharmin Ahmad: My sister Simin Hossain Rimi compiled Tajuddin Ahmad's speeches from 1972 to 1974 from newspaper clippings and published these in the book 'Itihasher Pata Theke' almost 18-20 years ago. Abbu (father) delivered a speech on 20 January 1974 at Awami League’s biennial council. Abdul Aziz Bagmar and I translated it from the cassette recording. I was only 14 at the time. You'll see in the speech how he openly criticised his own party. But it was very logical criticism. He even said, "Expel these ministers in front of you." "Party corruption is rampant here." "Weapons have fallen into the hands of the party activists." "Party members are obstructing every administrative process here." "Private militias have been created." "They are serving the interests of different groups." How critical he was! He may not have criticised publicly, but everyone was present at the party office.

He also made a hard-hitting statement at the airport while talking to journalists. We had gone to receive our father and were there too. He said, "Corruption must be uprooted from within our own house. If we think the storm has passed by burying our heads in the sand like ostriches, that's a huge mistake." Then he spoke eloquently about the famine of 1974, saying that it must be tackled nationally by creating national consensus. He questioned why party activists would carry arms, why should weapons be in the hands of relatives (of party leaders). Then he said, "Bangabandhu, I tell you, these things are happening. We will be wiped out."

Some people say he accepted Bangabandhu's decisions and remained silent. But he did not remain silent. It was because he spoke out that he faced such a predicament. When BAKSAL was formed, he said, "You will die, we will die. Bangabandhu, the country will fall into the hands of those against independence, given the way you are destroying democracy." When Moni Singh came to our house, he said, "Moni da, what have you done? Did you form a tripartite alliance or a trident? Actually, you will kill Bangabandhu. He will die. You will die. We will all die. No one will be left." He told my mother, "Lily, you already wear white. I'm telling you, it won't be long until you become a widow." We heard these extraordinary words. So, he did criticise Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but in a constructive way.

If they had listened to what he was saying then, the Awami League wouldn't be in this present predicament. Dynastic politics took over Awami League after 1972. And whenever a party takes on a dynastic shape, or party interests take precedence over national interests, then democracy dies. That's what happened. It is unfortunate. We may not be here, but I hope the next generation learns from these events and won’t make these mistakes again. I hope we don't go down the wrong path again.