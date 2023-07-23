Western powers want Bangladesh in their sphere of influence

I am staking about IPS and the Belt and Road Initiative(BRI). Alongside geopolitics, global attention has riveted on Bangladesh for economic reasons too. Over the past 50 years, Bangladesh has gradually emerged as a geopolitical entity. This was not so in the case of the 1971 Bangladesh. At that time Pakistan held geopolitical significance. With the decrease of Pakistan’s importance in the region, the space created has been taken up by Bangladesh, after India.

Bangladesh has advanced geo-economically too. The country has ample strategic economic potential. Also, although it is a small country, it is located on the brink of the Bay of Bengal. Nothing can be done in this area without taking Bangladesh into cognizance. And with the demarcation of the maritime boundary with India and Myanmar, Bangladesh’s importance has hugely increased.