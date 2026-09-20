New Ganges water-sharing treaty with a guarantee clause would be better

Prothom Alo :

Mohammad Abul Hossen: The 1977 treaty had a guarantee clause for Bangladesh, which was not included in the 1996 treaty. According to the guarantee clause, if the water flow of the Ganges at the Farakka point fell below 80 per cent, Bangladesh would receive 80 per cent of its share. In other words, reduced flow would only affect India. Conversely, the 1996 treaty included a provision of 35,000 cusecs. From the second ten days of March alternately, Bangladesh and India would receive 35,000 cusecs of water. When India receives 35,000 cusecs, the flow for Bangladesh becomes much less, even close to 20,000 cusecs. Such a situation becomes critical for the environment and ecology.