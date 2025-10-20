Country will be at risk if election not conducted successfully

Baharul Alam: The responsibility of the election doesn’t lie with the police alone. Alongside the police, a significant number of Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) members will be deployed. On average, each polling centre will have two police officers and around eight, in some places ten, Ansar members. Additionally, the army will be involved. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will be deployed in border areas, while the Coast Guard and Navy will be active in coastal regions.

And our biggest strength is the people. If the general public is engaged in the election process, and if most political parties participate, then I believe the overall security risks will naturally be reduced. That said, tensions surrounding elections can sometimes escalate to the point of violence—even killings. We’ve seen such incidents in past elections.

With that in mind, we’ve already begun groundwork to assess potential security risks surrounding the election. We're also considering the profiles of probable candidates in evaluating risks. We're listening to all stakeholders and those participating in or observing the election. We hope this collaborative approach will help create a peaceful and well-organised electoral environment.

Moreover, in the national elections of 1991, 2001, and 2008—elections widely regarded as fair and acceptable—the police managed election duties with similar manpower. So, in that sense, manpower alone will not be the deciding factor.

However, a fascist regime may attempt to disrupt the electoral atmosphere by creating obstacles. But our advantage is that all other political parties appear eager to participate in the election.