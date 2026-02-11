BNP has presented a realistic plan

Prothom Alo :

Poverty, lack of employment, and low income are forcing a major portion of the population to live a tough life. What are the core promises of the BNP targeting this population? What is the strategy to save the poor populace from inflationary pressures?

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir: Considering the unbearable life the public is currently enduring, the manifesto has presented some actionable plans. It has pledged to waive loans up to Tk 10,000 with interest for farmers, livestock farmers, and fishermen, and to repay one year’s installment for registered small loan institutions. Similarly, it has proposed increasing overseas manpower by enhancing skills.

The manifesto includes various actionable labour welfare proposals such as wage adjustments with the cost of living, reopening closed industries, and introducing a six-month leave policy in all sectors, which have long been demanded by labourers. To ensure social security, several cost-effective signature plans have been announced, including raising the current allowance, family cards, farmer cards, and the development of slum dwellers in urban areas. Women are at the centre of the BNP's agenda. Children, the elderly, widows, and people with disabilities have also been prioritised in the party’s manifesto.

Effective proposals have been made to save most of the populace from inflationary shocks. Measures against middlemen standing between producers and consumers will ensure fairness for both. Investment will increase if interest rates are rationalised. Assisting small and medium enterprises will reduce production costs, lowering the prices of goods. If anarchy in the banking sector is stopped, interest rates will decrease. Proposals to prioritise infrastructure development and make production materials easily accessible to reduce production costs have been made. It has been mentioned that increasing the capacity of various regulatory bodies will solve oligarchic conditions. Implementing such multifaceted measures will lower prices, bringing relief to public life.

Also mentioned are topics like reducing ongoing regional disparities by increasing agricultural processing and exports in the northern region, constructing the Teesta Barrage, turning Chattogram into a commercial capital, developing the blue economy, conserving rivers-canal-haor-baor-beel across the country, and constructing the Padma Barrage. So a practical manifesto has been presented by considering every aspect and sector for everyone without decorating it with false hopes.