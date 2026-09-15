Efforts are underway to sign as many trade agreements as possible before LDC graduation

Khandakar Abdul Muktadir: These problems did not emerge overnight. For an investor, a vast part of the world is open. I am speaking of foreign investors. The World Bank used to publish an 'Ease of Doing Business' index, which they no longer publish. However, even when it was last published, Bangladesh was in the lower tier. This is our inherent weakness.

New investors need guaranteed energy. Similarly, the procedural complexities in business and investment need to be reduced. Increasing the overall efficiency of the government and reducing supply chain costs are encouraging factors for investment.

Another important issue is policy consistency. If you adopt a policy today and change it after six months or a year, it creates difficulties for investors. Obtaining licenses, permits and clearances easily is difficult here. Furthermore, uninterrupted fuel supply is not guaranteed and supply chain costs are not competitive. There is a lack of policy consistency. I have identified these weaknesses and am working to overcome them.