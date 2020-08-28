‘An abnormal political situation prevails in the country’

Educationist, thinker and retired professor of Dhaka University’s Bangla department, Abul Kashem Fazlul Haque, in an interview with Prothom Alo, talks about the system of government, politics, society, education and the future of Bangladesh.

Very bluntly, Abul Kashem Fazlul Haque contends that Bangladesh is not going down the correct path, though those in power are confident the country is on the right track. However, he doesn’t blame them alone. He blames the entire nation.

“Those with more power and wealth are more responsible for the situation,” the retired professor said, speaking in a recent interview with Prothom Alo on the governance, education, politics, society and general state of affairs in the country.

He said only the proud moments of the country’s history were highlighted, but if the faults, errors and weaknesses were discussed, then we could understand how and why we have been pitched into this pitiful political predicament.

He said, “There was no national unity in the true sense during the six-point movement of the '60s. Awami League took up a ‘go solo’ strategy. It was leading the movement, but the party hadn’t been democratically organised. And in Bangabandhu’s absence during the independence war, the leadership was beset with all sorts of problems. These problems grew all the more complex during Bangabandhu’s rule (1972-75). The opposition parties did not play a constructive role. The role of most of the intellectuals was not good either. The entire nation fell into moral morass. This was evidence of national failure.”