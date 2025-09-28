Government did not act to stop mob violence

Firoz Ahmed: We were unable to reach consensus within the commission on some serious issues—such as state religion and secularism. As a result, dissenting opinions were submitted in writing. However, the commission’s success lies in the fact that it was able to correctly identify the structural power crises within Bangladesh’s Constitution.

Not everyone has to agree with all the solutions proposed by the commission, but the important thing is that issues which had once been almost taboo to discuss are now returning to public conversation.

In this context, we must remember: the mass uprising of 1969 failed to resolve certain core issues, and that's what ultimately necessitated 1971. The movement of ’69 only unleashed the dream—it did not fulfill it. The public uprising of 2024 stems from frustration with a similarly stagnant authoritarian structure. If those in power continue to ignore these issues, we may see many more mass movements and uprisings—both large and small—in the days ahead.