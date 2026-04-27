The Netherlands, Bangladesh to deepen political-level collaboration

First of all, young people are the future. And there is a lot of young people and inspiring entrepreneurial young people in Bangladesh. Young people are not only the future, they are also the present.

The Orange Corners program in Bangladesh is a flagship of in terms of youth entrepreneurship initiatives. We are implementing the Orange Corners program together with YY Ventures, and also together with Sajida Foundation. And of course, it is also supported by the Unilever Bangladesh initiative.

It is really to see how we can work with entrepreneurs, both boys and girls, in helping them to take a first step. So what we do with the Orange Corners Bangladesh program is have an incubated opportunity. We do that across the country, in Dhaka, in Chattogram, in Khulna, in Rajshahi, and with gender inclusion.

Almost 50 per cent of the participants in the program are young women. We give training on the ecosystem, on entrepreneurial skills, etc. We have also a program which provides access to funding, which is called the Orange Corners Innovation Fund, which offers up to 5,000 euros for an incubation. That's track one.

If you move ahead and you get planning financing, we can go up to 50,000 euros, which then helps young entrepreneurs to start up their business with a good business plan. I think we have more than 80 enterprises now in the program already. And we are going to continue for the next three years, 2026 to 2028, with the program. The Netherlands is committed to youth entrepreneurship in Bangladesh, and especially for female-led companies.