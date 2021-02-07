'Bangladesh to create skilled manpower for post-Covid overseas jobs'

How will the overseas job scenario be in the post-coronavirus period?

Some 217,669 people migrated abroad for jobs in 2020, and the country received a total of 21.75 billion dollars in remittance which is the highest amount in a single year since the beginning of Bangladesh's labour migration in 1976.

During the ongoing pandemic, which claimed over two million people worldwide, it was feared that thousands of Bangladeshis will return losing jobs.

However, even 100,000 migrants have not returned home, according to the government estimate. On the contrary, the migrants, who came home on leave, were eager to return to their destination countries.

Hundreds of Saudi-bound migrants took to the streets demanding air tickets.

So the labour migration will not be affected to a great extent. After every disaster, opportunities are created too.