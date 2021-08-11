Building back better in the post-COVID-19 world

Bangladesh will be graduating from the LDC status in 2026 and, by definition, will lose preferential access to the EU under the GSP ‘Everything but arms’ trade regime. As a graduating LDC, it needs continued market access in the EU to sustain its economic growth and progress on poverty alleviation. How can the EU help Bangladesh continue to have flexible trade regime in the EU after graduation, including by potentially offering GSP plus scheme?

I am pleased that Bangladesh, which has benefited from the Generalised System of Preferences Everything but Arms (EBA) quota free and duty free market access to the EU, has made significant strides in its socio-economic and human development indicators and will soon graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

The EU has been a reliable trade partner for Bangladesh in the last decades. The preferential market access that we provide under EBA is a prime example of the depth and breadth of our trade relations. No other LDC in the world has taken as much advantage of the EBA programme as Bangladesh has done, being the source of over 60% of all EBA exports heading to the EU. In 2019, EBA exports from Bangladesh amounted to more than EUR 16 billion and approximately EUR 2 billion in duties were saved by Bangladesh on an annual basis.

Bangladesh has done remarkably well in translating the gains in exports to develop a ready-made garments industry which is today the second in the world. The sector employs millions of workers, especially women. The EBA’s contribution to Bangladesh’s economic and social progress shows the success of the EU’s GSP programme in helping LDCs overcome poverty and reap the benefits of the international trading system.

The EU will continue to support its partner countries, especially the least developed ones, to improve their trading capacity, as a means of promoting development.

After graduation, Bangladesh will lose eligibility under the EBA and has to qualify for other GSP programmes, for continued access to the EU market.

For any future preferential trade arrangement, Bangladesh has to uphold the principles laid down in international conventions on fundamental human rights and labour rights. It will be especially important to make progress on labour and environmental standards, which are part of the UN conventions, and are important to ensure sustainable development, including the Sustainable Development Goals.

In this respect, the European Commission is working closely with the Government of Bangladesh to develop a national labour sector plan of action, and I am glad to say that the Government of Bangladesh submitted on 1 July its National Action Plan on Labour Rights for the next five years. It includes commitments to eliminate child labour, bring the Bangladesh Labour Act and Export Processing Zone labour law in compliance with the requests of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) supervisory mechanism, uplift the capacity of the Labour Inspectorate, and complete the pending works to ensure safety in garment factories.

The implementation of the reforms is still ahead of us. This will require our continued close engagement with Bangladesh’s authorities. As it stands, the EU is currently defining its future GSP regulation, and the implementation of Bangladesh’s national plan of action will have a significant positive impact on any EU policy for Bangladesh in terms of future market access. The EU stands ready to support Bangladesh in implementing this roadmap and taking our trade relations to a new height. For that purpose, the EU is engaging ILO to provide technical assistance to the Government of Bangladesh during the implementation process.