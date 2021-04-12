'Businesses must be kept open'

The government is imposing a fresh lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19. Business communities are worried. What should the government provide – stimulus or the scope to do business?

All kind of businesses are still open in Dubai. Big businessmen of Bangladesh are going to Dubai on vacation. But you cannot walk even 10 steps there without a mask. The law enforcement personnel will fine you heavily.

It might not sound good, given the prevailing circumstances, but the reality is that we must keep businesses open in Bangladesh. People will take to streets if a strict lockdown forces them to stay home. After all, most of the micro, small and medium businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy due to the pandemic. The government should keep businesses open and deploy law enforcement agencies to strictly implement the health guidelines. Offenders must be punished. If needed, an example could be made my fining an important personality for violating the guidelines.

In case the government has no alternative but to shut down business activities, the affected business people should get proper stimulus packages.