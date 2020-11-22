'Dhaka can be made more livable'

The new draft is an integrated and holistic future development plan for land use, housing, transport, drainage, economic activities, environment, education, healthcare, recreation, social and civic amenities, and so on, in the 1,528 sq km of Dhaka and its adjacent areas. So the plan has to be assessed as a whole, not in parts.

The capital city Dhaka has become the main hub of the country's economic, administrative, educational, medical and other activities. While Dhaka has been extended in size, its population density has also been stretched to the limits. It is not easy to plan such a city. The present proposed Detailed Area Plan is a development document of over 1000 pages drawn up by local experts. It has been prepared at a time when Bangladesh is advancing towards becoming a mid-income country and is implementing its new urban agenda and also the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). In all respects, this plan is an extremely important document.