‘Digital Security Act has made things difficult for the media’

The rights to information given to journalists by the Right to Information Act, were snatched away by the Digital Security Act. If two laws are in contradiction, which one should be given priority?

The latter law is given priority over the former. The Right to Information Act came in 2009. Nine years later in 2018, the Digital Security Act was enforced and so the 2018 law will get priority over the one of 2009.

The Digital Security Act has so broadly defined various statements as punishable offences that it is the most effective system to accuse anyone for statements that they make. Propaganda and publicity can be an offence. But there is no specific criteria as to what statement or words of a journalist can be construed as propaganda or publicity.

In another section, certain types of misleading publicity are considered to be an offence. The problem, which type of publicity is misleading, which type is acceptable, which type is unacceptable – nothing has been defined. That is why in countries where there is democracy and freedom of speech, publicity, propaganda, etc are not defined as offences. There is an exception. If any misleading propaganda or publicity leads to the committing of crime, such as the arson, violence and damages in Brahmanbaria towards the end of March, this will be considered an offence. I feel that the Digital Security Act defines various statements as offences simply to curb freedom of speech, and the government has done this knowingly.