A stable democracy requires tolerance and institutional forbearance

Fernando Casal: To summarise the concept, for a party system to be considered institutionalised, you need to have stable and predictable relationships among parties. This means that on the night of an election, you should predict who is going to form the government and with whom. In the United Kingdom, for example, if the Labour Party wins, they form a monocolor government; if the Conservatives win, they do the same. The interactions are predictable. In Sweden, you have predictable blocks—socialists with communists and greens, or conservatives with others.

When a system is not institutionalised, it is unpredictable, and you don’t know how the government will be formed. This predictability is important because it stabilises behaviour. If you have a long-term perspective and know you can alternate back into power in the next election, you have fewer incentives to abuse state resources or be corrupt. If the system is unstable and you think your party might disappear in four years, you are more likely to steal and benefit only your friends. This lack of stability can lead people to get tired of the mess and eventually ask for a charismatic leader to establish a dictatorship.