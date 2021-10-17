'E-commerce is not conventional business, new laws will be needed'

You will notice that other than this handful of companies, there are many companies who are running their businesses with an excellent reputation. The Evaly incident hasn't had a serious fallout on this. The reason is that there is a difference between the customers of these companies and those of Evaly.

Secondly, such fraud is nothing new in this country. It is just that the method has changed. There was Jubok and Destiny before, now this has changed to a digital format. Evaly has taught us an important lesson of digital deception. If this incident did not take place, we perhaps would not have been able to conceive how smoothly digital deception can be carried out.

There may be apprehensions for a brief span of time among the consumers about future activities in this sector. However, if this experience is used as a lesson and if good institutions are put in place with legal and policy framework, then e-commerce has a bright future in Bangladesh in the long term. And if the present predicament is overcome in an efficient and astute manner, these apprehensions will soon dissipate.