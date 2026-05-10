Without reforms, the country could return to its old crisis

Ali Riaz: The Consensus Commission was not responsible for implementing the reforms. Its objective was to create an agenda for reform and to build a degree of consensus among political parties. Therefore, there was no attempt to carry out constitutional reforms during the tenure of the interim government; only some laws were amended. Those amendments were made through discussions with political parties, and they gave their consent. But we should not forget that the pledge of the July mass uprising was structural reform, and the interim government had a responsibility in that regard.

There is no doubt that major structural reforms require time. That is why the Consensus Commission proposed the formation of a “Constitutional Reform Council,” which later received public approval through a referendum. Reforms would then be carried out through that council and the elected parliament. Still, it is true that it would have been better if there had been more time for discussions on structural reforms; other countries have allocated much more time for such processes.

However, you surely remember that while the Consensus Commission process was underway, political parties were pressuring the government to hold elections. There was even propaganda claiming that the interim government wanted to remain in power for a long time “under the pretext of reforms.” During the second phase of discussions with the Consensus Commission, many political parties showed more urgency about elections than about shaping a reform framework and agenda, and the commission had to take that reality into account. Some parties were also inadequately prepared on reform issues. Even so, a clear agenda for state reform was ultimately developed.