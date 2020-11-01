'Education requires meritorious and competent teachers'

"I was with the National University during crisis times, after the late vice chancellor Aftab Ahmed. It was in total disorder. During my term I restored order there and it now runs on certain rules and regulations. But the problem is that the colleges under the National University lack competent and experienced teachers. Even so, there is political pressure at a local level to start Honours and Masters courses in these colleges. If the overall standard of education is to be improved, we must rise above these pressures.

What about the complaints concerning the private universities which are running in accordance to old laws? Why didn't amend the laws?

"We have taken initiative to amend the laws," said Kazi Shahidullah. "There are problems in both public and private universities. There is a section of private universities with the main objective of selling certificates, not imparting education. And there are a section of students who are happy just with certificates. This propensity in higher education must be stopped."

The UGC chairman was then asked if he wanted UGC to have more authority. The UGC of other countries has a role in policy making which is absent here.

In response, Kazi Shahidullah said that would be good if UGC had more authority. "The government too had said that UGC's authority should be increased and have asked us for a proposal. We are working on that. Then again, the role of an institution often depends on the person. If the person wants, many things can be done. If he doesn't, nothing can be done even with all the authority."