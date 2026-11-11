Taliban are waging a war on women in Afghanistan: Zahra Nader

Zahra Nader: My family fled to Iran when the Taliban first took over Afghanistan. I was six. There was a lot of racism against Afghan refugees in Iran. What hurt me most was that I wasn’t allowed to go to school. That left deep scars. Even after all these years, I haven’t forgotten what I went through.

For a long time, my biggest dream was simply to go to school. That’s why what’s happening in Afghanistan today is so personal to me. I know what it means to be denied the right to an education.

My family returned to Afghanistan around 2003, I think, and settled in Kabul. That was when I went to school for the first time. It was about an hour from home and didn’t have a proper building. Most of the classrooms were in tents donated by UNICEF. But I was happy. I could finally go to school, dream of becoming somebody and hope that one day I might serve my country.