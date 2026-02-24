Considerable progress achieved, some shortcomings too

Why did you submit your resignation?
I assumed office at a critical juncture. The university was virtually paralysed. To me, this was a rescue mission. I never regarded it as a job. Even my appointment letter clearly stated that it was a temporary assignment. I tried, with everyone’s cooperation, to bring the university from a state of complete stagnation to a functional level. By various indicators, the university is now in a reasonably stable position. I felt that my responsibility had come to an end.
What did the education minister say when you submitted your resignation?
Niaz Ahmed Khan: It was my second meeting with the minister. He asked whether I had reconsidered my decision. I told him that this was a carefully thought-out decision. However, I do not wish to create a vacuum at the university. I would prefer to leave through mutual understanding. But I have not changed my mind.
You served for nearly 18 months. Which three achievements would you consider your most significant?
There is always a sense of incompleteness. Even so, if I speak broadly, democratic institutions within the university have been substantially consolidated. The clearest examples are the Senate and DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union). At a smaller scale, we have established a ‘senior management team’, approved by the Syndicate. Now a vice-chancellor cannot unilaterally concentrate all powers.
Secondly, despite constraints, we have some outstanding researchers. We have supported and encouraged them. We are already seeing the results in international rankings. We extended maximum cooperation to researchers irrespective of political affiliation. Approximately 32 researchers from science and related disciplines have been included in Stanford’s list of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists (the 2025 ranking jointly prepared by Stanford University in the United States and Elsevier, the Netherlands-based publishing house). This is a major achievement for us.
Thirdly, the culture of repression, particularly the so-called “common room” and “guest room” practices at residential halls, where students were summoned and subjected to harassment, has ended. First-year students are now getting seats in halls. We could not accommodate all female students; however, those who did not receive seats, particularly the underprivileged and marginalised, are receiving a monthly allowance of Tk 3,000.
What improvements have been made in academic matters, such as ending partisan recruitment of teachers, enhancing curricula and examination standards?
A number of initiatives have been undertaken, though there have also been shortcomings. Systematically, we have examined several areas in depth, though not all. One initiative has been to strengthen academia–industry collaboration. Thirteen projects are currently under way. International collaboration has increased. We now have the highest number of research projects in progress.
Bureaucratic obstacles in this regard have effectively been removed. Financial support is being provided for publication in high-quality journals. Students are receiving research training, and the process of appointing them as research assistants for the first time is nearing completion. We have secured major projects funded by global sources. Thirty-one large-scale research projects are under way, the outcomes of which will become clearer in two years.
However, much remains to be done. We have not yet fully implemented the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) syllabus; it has been introduced in 55 per cent of departments. Further progress is needed. We appointed teachers with the highest citation records, irrespective of political considerations, at the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).
We have rarely seen admissions of failure in the past. Do you see shortcomings in your tenure?
There have certainly been shortcomings. We could not devote as much time to research as required. A significant portion of time was spent managing the extraordinary political situation. Had that pressure been less, we could have focused more on academic matters.
You spoke about ending the culture of fear. Indeed, we have seen little in the way of clashes or armed violence. But some describe the emergence of a “new kind of hooliganism”. Is that justifiable?
A new environment has emerged in which students are empowered. Teachers, too, have greater freedom of expression. The scale of discourse on social media is unprecedented. In some instances, this freedom has been misused. There is also the matter of campus security, while at the same time the campus is a public space. Balancing the two has sometimes led to instances of overstepping. Discussions have taken place on these issues. The objective, however, has always been to maintain discipline and peace.
What measures have been taken in cases of overstepping?
We have taken action in accordance with due legal process. I recall at least two cases where action was initiated under proper procedures.
Is the incident involving children being forced to squat holding their ears on the university playground under review?
The disciplinary board found preliminary evidence and issued a show-cause notice to the accused. The matter has since been referred to the Syndicate.
There are allegations against you, including bias towards a particular student organisation.
There will always be harsh and unfounded accusers. I accept that, and I acknowledge their full right to speak. I reiterate that I have no partisan political affiliation. If anyone finds evidence of such affiliation at any time, I humbly request that they inform me. I harbour no resentment towards those who propagate untruths; I leave that to public judgement.
Secondly, regarding the DUCSU election held during our tenure, aside from minor human errors, which we openly acknowledged, there was no major irregularity. Some counting errors occurred; they were corrected and did not affect the outcome. We found no evidence of large-scale malpractice. A third party also examined the process. Journalists were present inside each centre and during counting.
Had there been significant weaknesses, students would certainly have protested. I am clear in my conscience: I neither favoured nor disadvantaged any student organisation.
After the July uprising, the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal sought to form hall committees but was obstructed in the name of general students. The JCD alleged that another student organisation acted from behind the scenes. Was there truly a level playing field?
Arguments can be made on both sides. This is open to academic and political analysis, and I would fully cooperate. We prepared for the DUCSU election for 11 months. The election management committee included individuals from all political persuasions. It is unlikely that any major allegation like this one would have escaped their notice. Where evidence was found, action was taken. Nonetheless, if further review is necessary to prevent recurrence, I am in favour of academic scrutiny.
In an interview on 22 October 2024, you said there would be student politics on campus, but not partisan subservience. Yet we now see continued partisan alignment.
Personally, I believe the harmful aspects of party politics stem from such subservience. We formed a committee comprising eminent citizens to address this issue. We have not received the results yet. One major reason for the pause was prioritising the DUCSU election. In truth, ending subservience requires a consensus-based social contract; it cannot be achieved through administrative measures alone. The discussion must continue, I think.
Those who once demanded an end to partisan subservience no longer raise the issue after the DUCSU election. Is a social contract still possible?
The initiative must be sustained. A committee remains in place. However, I acknowledge this as one of my unfinished tasks.
There is an initiative to rename Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall. Do you support it?
Let me first explain the process. A proposal came from the hall parliament. It was endorsed by the hall administration and DUCSU. The matter was discussed by the senior management team and the Syndicate. The proposal, along with the full deliberations, has now been forwarded to the Senate, which is the appropriate authority. Personally, I hold in the highest regard the individual recognition accorded to all the pioneers of the Liberation War.