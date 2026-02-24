Considerable progress achieved, some shortcomings too

There is always a sense of incompleteness. Even so, if I speak broadly, democratic institutions within the university have been substantially consolidated. The clearest examples are the Senate and DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union). At a smaller scale, we have established a ‘senior management team’, approved by the Syndicate. Now a vice-chancellor cannot unilaterally concentrate all powers.

Secondly, despite constraints, we have some outstanding researchers. We have supported and encouraged them. We are already seeing the results in international rankings. We extended maximum cooperation to researchers irrespective of political affiliation. Approximately 32 researchers from science and related disciplines have been included in Stanford’s list of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists (the 2025 ranking jointly prepared by Stanford University in the United States and Elsevier, the Netherlands-based publishing house). This is a major achievement for us.

Thirdly, the culture of repression, particularly the so-called “common room” and “guest room” practices at residential halls, where students were summoned and subjected to harassment, has ended. First-year students are now getting seats in halls. We could not accommodate all female students; however, those who did not receive seats, particularly the underprivileged and marginalised, are receiving a monthly allowance of Tk 3,000.