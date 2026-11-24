Prothom Alo :
The proposed amendments will reduce the number of directors from a single family on a bank’s board and limit members of the same family to a maximum of six consecutive years as directors, down from 12. How much will these changes help reduce the long-standing control of families and particular business groups over banks?
Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir: The long-standing representation of multiple members of a single family on a bank’s board creates opportunities for family-centric control and influence. Such situations can undermine professional decision-making, transparency and accountability in banks. Therefore, these provisions need to be amended to establish a balance on the board and protect the institutional interests of banks.
To this end, we have proposed reducing the maximum number of directors from a single family from three to two. We have also proposed that, instead of allowing one director each from two entities affiliated with or controlled by the same family, only one director be appointed to represent one such entity.
Under the existing law, an individual can serve as a director of the same bank for 12 consecutive years. After a three-year break, they can return to the board. When the same person serves as a director for an extended period, there is a risk of decisions being influenced by an individual or a particular group.
We are reforming the sector precisely to break this oligarchic control. We want to bring new leadership, skills and experience to bank boards. That is why we have proposed reducing the maximum consecutive tenure of a director from 12 years to six.
In the past, some business groups have established control over bank boards not only through family members but also through individuals and entities linked to their interests. Can this group-based control be ended simply by reducing the number of directors from a family and limiting their tenure? Will the government take any additional measures?
Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir: It is not possible to completely end group-based control simply by reducing the number of family members on boards and limiting directors’ tenure. A business group can exert influence over a board through relatives, close associates, affiliated companies, proxy shareholders or companies linked to its interests, in addition to family members. There have been such instances in the past.
Taking this into account, we have undertaken initiatives to introduce legal and institutional changes to establish good governance in the banking sector.
First, we need to identify the ultimate beneficial ownership (UBO) of banks. Opportunities to conceal the actual ownership structure through proxy shareholders, nominees and affiliated entities must be closed. Bangladesh Bank has already issued a circular in this regard.
Second, transactions between banks and entities or individuals linked to their directors must be subject to stricter controls. It is essential to tighten the limits and conditions for lending to companies belonging to directors’ own business groups and ensure that conflicts of interest are disclosed. A circular has also been issued on this matter.
Third, Bangladesh Bank’s supervision must be strengthened. Banks suspected of being controlled by particular groups should be subjected to intensive inspections, and the central bank must exercise its authority to reconstitute boards where necessary.
The new law proposes barring ministers, MPs and local government representatives from serving on bank boards. To what extent will this reduce political influence and interference in the banking sector? Will the law also include measures to prevent interference by influential groups beyond those with political affiliations?
Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir: The proposed law seeks to bar ministers, MPs and local government representatives from serving on bank boards or becoming managing directors or chief executive officers. If they cannot serve on boards, the direct link between political power and decision-making in banks will be reduced.
One long-standing criticism of the banking sector is that political identity and influence play a role in securing loans and other benefits. We want to change this situation.
Effective good governance must be established by increasing the participation of independent and professionally qualified directors on bank boards, ensuring directors’ responsibilities and accountability, and preventing conflicts of interest.
However, simply barring elected representatives from serving on boards will not create an environment free from all forms of influence. To prevent influential business groups from gaining control over banks, regardless of their political affiliations, it is also essential to identify actual ownership, regulate transactions involving related parties and ensure effective supervision by Bangladesh Bank.
There are plans to increase the number of independent directors on bank boards. But questions remain about whether bank owners influence their appointment, performance of duties and decision-making in practice. What measures are being taken to ensure the genuine independence and accountability of independent directors?
Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir: Preventing the owners from influencing the appointment of independent directors is a major challenge. We need to create an environment in which independent directors can perform their duties freely, without undue influence from the owners in their appointment, responsibilities or decision-making.
For this, there must be clear criteria for appointments, including qualifications, experience and the absence of conflicts of interest. We must also ensure that owners cannot directly appoint individuals of their choice as independent directors.
At the same time, the tenure of independent directors must be specified. It is also essential to ensure that owners cannot remove them at will. Independent directors must play a leading role in audit, loan and risk management committees.
There must be accountability for negligence in performing their duties, and they should also have the opportunity to report any irregularities directly to Bangladesh Bank.
In my view, increasing the number of independent directors on bank boards will not bring much benefit unless their genuine independence is ensured.
Will the proposed amendments to the Bank Company Act remain largely confined to changes in the composition of boards and directors’ tenure, or are they part of a broader effort to break the culture of political influence, family- and group-based control, and plundering money through loans in the banking sector? What does the government plan to do to hold accountable those involved in irregularities and embezzlement in the banking sector in the past?
Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir: The proposed amendments to the Bank Company Act cannot be viewed merely as an effort to change the number of board members and their tenure. The broader objective is to curb long-standing political influence in the banking sector, control by families and business groups, the extraction of loans through irregularities, and practices that put depositors’ money at risk.
We want banks to operate in the interests of depositors and the national economy, rather than serving the interests of individuals or particular groups.
However, preventing future irregularities and holding accountable those who have embezzled money in the past are two separate but interrelated tasks. Amending the law alone will not ensure justice for past embezzlement or help recover the money. For this, the law must be enforced impartially.
Cases must be filed against those involved in irregularities and money laundering, and coordinated efforts must be undertaken with the Anti-Corruption Commission and other relevant agencies. At the same time, initiatives must be taken to seize embezzled assets and repatriate money laundered abroad.
It is also essential to strictly enforce the definition of defaulted loans, expedite loan recovery and prevent the misuse of banks’ funds.
I believe banking sector reform is not merely a matter of changing the legal framework. We must ensure impartial enforcement of the law, strong supervision and accountability for those involved in irregularities. After all, bank funds essentially belong to depositors. Ensuring the safety of their money should be the primary goal of banking sector reform.