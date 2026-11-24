Prothom Alo :

The proposed amendments will reduce the number of directors from a single family on a bank’s board and limit members of the same family to a maximum of six consecutive years as directors, down from 12. How much will these changes help reduce the long-standing control of families and particular business groups over banks?

Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir: The long-standing representation of multiple members of a single family on a bank’s board creates opportunities for family-centric control and influence. Such situations can undermine professional decision-making, transparency and accountability in banks. Therefore, these provisions need to be amended to establish a balance on the board and protect the institutional interests of banks.

To this end, we have proposed reducing the maximum number of directors from a single family from three to two. We have also proposed that, instead of allowing one director each from two entities affiliated with or controlled by the same family, only one director be appointed to represent one such entity.

Under the existing law, an individual can serve as a director of the same bank for 12 consecutive years. After a three-year break, they can return to the board. When the same person serves as a director for an extended period, there is a risk of decisions being influenced by an individual or a particular group.

We are reforming the sector precisely to break this oligarchic control. We want to bring new leadership, skills and experience to bank boards. That is why we have proposed reducing the maximum consecutive tenure of a director from 12 years to six.