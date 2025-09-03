‘Election sans reforms will lead towards previous darkness again’

Prothom Alo :

If there is no PR in the lower house in the end, what will be your decision about the election?

Abdullah Mohammed Taher: I already said, elections will be held after our demand is realised. We believe that elections without reforms will lead the country into that era of Awami Jahiliyya (darkness). If such an election happens again, then there will be no salvation—rather, we will create new problems. So, the question you asked—whether we will join elections or not—that is not the question now. The real question before the nation now is whether reforms are happening or not. Here lies the main dispute.

One big party does not want reforms, while all other stakeholders want reforms. So, the majority of people want reforms, this government too had committed to reforms, July also had committed to reforms—that has to be settled first.

Here I will mention the government’s fault. The government is not talking on the matters that need to be done before elections. The government has intentionally become a part of one party and pushed the other parties into defense. For example, BNP is saying elections will be held and there is no more to discuss. But my point is, reforms must happen.

A political imbalance has been created in the case of a level playing field. This must be addressed first. If now you stand two hands ahead of me, and then tell me to run a race—while I am two hands behind—if you then ask me whether I will participate in the race, or not, what does that mean? It does not means that I do not want to join the race.

Here, the matter must be made clear: those who are conspiring with the state, the idea of an election without reforms has dawned in their mind. An election without reforms means a conspiracy against building a new Bangladesh. In the context of the July uprising, elections must be held in the context of new Bangladesh, new circumstances, and new methods.