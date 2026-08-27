We need a reliable cross-border information-sharing mechanism in place

Real-time monitoring of glaciers and river discharge will certain help in providing early warning in these types of events. Satellite based monitoring of glaciers and lake, automatic sensors for river-discharge and turbidity, and seismic sensors to detect landslide and ice collapse from an earthquake might be useful for the monitoring. Besides that, ICIMOD’s experience on community-based flood early warning systems, which is simple, low-cost water-level sensors that alert villages by mobile phone or WhatsApp has also helped communities to get more time for preparedness. Combination of these technologies will help Nepal to provide early warning to save lives and livelihoods of the downstream communities.