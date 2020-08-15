I want to live beyond death: Murtaja Baseer

“When I broke rules, I was breaking conventions. Now it is time for me to sit still. But from my childhood I would feel no one in the family loved me or wanted me.”

But your mother suffered immensely in giving birth to you.

“That is true. My mother would always say, ‘You made me suffer before you were born and still make me suffer.’ Many people asked my father about having so many children. He would say, who is to say the last one won’t be a genius? Annadashankar mentioned this about Dr Muhammad Shahidullah in one of his writings.”

“I once ran away from home when I was in Class 7. Again, when I was in Class 10 I went to Lucknow. Then I got homesick and returned. I had an ego, an attitude. I had many brothers and sisters. Say if my mother made some firni (rice pudding) and placed it in bowls on the table and I found there was one less bowl, I would immediately imagine I was the one left out. Maybe it was a psychological problem, but I would feel unwanted. From my childhood I was a loner. But now I am really alone. My four close friends – poet Shamsur Rahman, dramatist Sayeed Ahmed, artist Debdas Chakraborty and artist Aminul Islam - have all passed away one by one. I have no one to talk to now. I am really all alone.”

You advise your junior artists not to get lost in fame and fortune. You say that fame and fortune is a slippery path and you wear rubber sandals. If you are not careful, you will slip and fall. Why do you say this?

“It was the late Fazle Lohani who had once told me this. He said this seeing my attitude. I now repeat this to the next generation. That lesson freed me from being lured in by fame and fortune. I learnt many things from many people throughout my life and changed myself.”

“In Lahore in 1961 I asked Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Faiz bhai, why am I not famous? He said, Baseer, do not run after fame, fame will run after you. That too was a lesson for me.”

There is a photograph on the wall of young Murtaja Baseer with Zainul Abedin. It was taken by the artist Kamrul Hasan in hospital, 20 days before Zainul Abedin died. Murtaja Baseer looked at the picture and said, “I hurt Zainul Abedin with my attitude too. But he told me, ‘You do good work, but you are not the only one who does good work. We draw too.’ He told me to build myself up in a way I could laugh both at praise and at criticism. He said that because of my attitude. It took me 10 years to actually internalize those words. Now I laugh when I am praised and laugh when I am criticised.”

We began with immortality. Let’s end with immortality too. What would you like to say?

“I dreamt about being immortal from Class 10. I studied at the Coronation Institute in Bogra at the time. I went to my friend’s house one morning and saw him going out with a gamchha (cotton scarf-like towel) around his neck. ‘Where are you off to?’ I asked.”

“He said, ‘I’ll be back in half an hour, I’m going for a dip in the river.’”

“I came back after half an hour to see a crowd in front of his house. I pushed through the crowd to see my friend lying there on the ground.”

What happened?

“I heard that my friend drowned in the river Korotoa. That hit me hard. I had always heard that man is mortal, but then that day I thought, man in immortal. I must be immortal. I must achieve something in life that I can live beyond death But how? That is when I started drawing, writing. I wanted to live on in my creative works. Sometimes I think, I will live perhaps not in my paintings, but in my research on the Habsi Sultan of Bengal or the terracotta of West Bengal’s temples. Who knows? Time will tell. In his novel ‘Old Man and the Sea’, Ernest Hemingway said a man can be destroyed, but not defeated. I believe the opposite, a man can be defeated, but not destroyed.”

This interview appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir