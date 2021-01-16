I will continue my struggle: Ayesha Siddiqua

A circular was published in 2012 seeking a nikah registrar for wards 7, 8 and 9 under Phulbari upazila. We were three female candidates for this post. Among them, I had passed the Fazil degree (equivalent to Higher Secondary School certificate). A five-member committee headed by former primary and mass education minister Mostafizur Rahman Fizar took our recruitment test. The former minister Fizar also wanted to recruit a woman for this post in his area.

I achieved first place in the test. After contacting with the law ministry about joining work, an official said that since there was no female marriage registrar, the matted needed to be discussed. This was in 2014, two years after the examination.