'There are many things that would spark controversy if I disclosed them'

Rubel: ODI is my favorite format. I could have played it for a few more years, but sometimes due to team combination, and at times because of seniors, I didn’t get to play. That hurts a bit. If I had consistent opportunities, my position in the national team could have been stronger.

In Tests, I bowled a lot but didn’t get wickets—and at the end of the day, wickets are what count. I had some very good spells in Tests—for example, in Mirpur I made Kumar Sangakkara struggle with reverse swing. The team management might appreciate that, but ultimately everyone looks at wickets. That’s why my Test average is poor. Also, pitches in Mirpur or Chattogram are usually flat or spin-friendly—there’s little for pacers to do. It wasn’t just me; other pacers faced the same situation. Only Rajib (Shahadat Hossain) bhai seemed to do well from the beginning.