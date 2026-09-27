Auto-rickshaw cannot be given blank cheque as it cannot be stopped

Prothom Alo :

Prothom Alo: If we talk about solving transportation sector grievances, what are the three priorities you would emphasize?

Md Hadiuzzaman: The first priority for the government should be contemplating whether Dhaka—burdened with the pressure of vehicles and people—can accommodate the infrastructural pressure anymore.

With flyovers, expressways, metro rails, and various infrastructures, Dhaka can no longer handle this load. Therefore, we must actively think about whether to continue investing in Dhaka or channel those investments into divisional and district towns.

I think it must be understood that traffic congestion is not our only problem. Pressure on Dhaka’s people, infrastructure, traffic, everything has increased altogether. Simultaneously, we are encouraging people to move towards Dhaka. People come to Dhaka for livelihood and employment. As a result, we face many more challenges. Pressure is also increasing on various community services like water, gas, etc.

We’ve had enough. Instead of constructing massive infrastructures in Dhaka one after another, if we create employment opportunities in divisional and district towns, it will achieve dual purposes. Traffic congestion in Dhaka will reduce, and the need for people to come to Dhaka for livelihood and employment will reduce.

The second priority is that reorganisation of the bus system in Dhaka should not be merely looked at through the lens of bus procurement; the entire bus system must be overhauled. It should be developed as the backbone of public transport while small vehicles from roads should be controlled. It will bring some relief to people’s commutes and reduce both congestion and accidents.

This requires structural changes. I am not merely talking about the purchase of buses or procurement; I am speaking about the bus system’s entire ecosystem. The entire system must be changed. This should be the second priority.

The third priority is land management. There is a deep connection between traffic congestion in Dhaka and land management. Unfortunately, many institutes we see give symptomatic solutions rather than address the root problem of traffic congestion.

For instance, they are talking about relocating the bus terminals outside the city. I am unaware of any technical research or study behind this. I think it’s essential first to understand what a public transport terminal is. It’s a terminal for public transport, i. e. , for public conveyance. It is convenient to have the terminal as close to the city as possible since public transport does not provide door-to-door service; it is not a personal vehicle. If the terminal is close to town, the passenger’s time and expense decrease.

If bus terminals are moved outside the city, a person wanting to travel from Mohammadpur to Sadarghat would face much more difficulty. Time, expense, and security risks would increase. It may seem to him that he's undertaking two long-distance journeys.

We are turning terminals into depots. Terminals must be utilised as terminals and depots as depots.